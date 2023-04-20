PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.25 EPS.

PPG traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.45. 2,073,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,318. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $142.46. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.21.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2,104.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

