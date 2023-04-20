PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07. PPG Industries also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,608. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average is $127.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2,104.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.