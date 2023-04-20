PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $37.09. Approximately 66,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 227,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $830,400. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PRA Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after buying an additional 312,113 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PRA Group in the third quarter valued at $8,471,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 247,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,306,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in PRA Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

