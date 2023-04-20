Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,605 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of CRWD opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.47. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $227.20.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,900,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

