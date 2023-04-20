Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 561 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.65 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.