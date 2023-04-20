Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.56 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

