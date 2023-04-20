Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 540,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 523,576 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

