Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Performance

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $160.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

