Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $289,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Apr 20th, 2023

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $128.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average is $148.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

