Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $289,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $128.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average is $148.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.