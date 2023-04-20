Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.78. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 49.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -32.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

