Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,050 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 576.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

