Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,080,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,438,000 after buying an additional 273,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,999,000 after purchasing an additional 464,829 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,766,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,960,000 after purchasing an additional 453,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

