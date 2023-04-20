Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 713,710 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,624,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FPH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 3,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,611. The stock has a market cap of $339.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.35. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

