Private Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 678,522 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 678,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,026,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.13. 951,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,747. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $56.59.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

