Private Management Group Inc. Buys 176,897 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,897 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $20,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 519.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 538,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,324. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

