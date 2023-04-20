Private Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,023,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,583 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.57% of BrightSpire Capital worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

BrightSpire Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.79. 267,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,147. The stock has a market cap of $752.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRSP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

