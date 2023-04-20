Private Management Group Inc. Sells 178,892 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,892 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $24,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

MET traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.84. 1,235,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.81. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

