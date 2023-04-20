Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Mizuho

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.46.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,338,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

