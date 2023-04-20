ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.81

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 435141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

ProFrac Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFHC. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ProFrac by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

