ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Shares Up 5.8%

ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. 19,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16.
