Proton Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.84 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Proton has a total market cap of $21.84 million and $1.62 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 15,809,285,875 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.