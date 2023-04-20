Provence Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 39,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $289.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

