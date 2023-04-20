PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,928 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $382,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. 652,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $27.72.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

