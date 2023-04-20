PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,364 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.83. 1,065,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.