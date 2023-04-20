PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 492 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,468,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,256,895. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $281.10. The stock has a market cap of $682.78 billion, a PE ratio of 160.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.38 and its 200 day moving average is $189.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.