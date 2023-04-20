Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.07

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 19250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PUBGY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €71.00 ($77.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

