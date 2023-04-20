PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Gap Up to $62.44

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.44, but opened at $63.71. PulteGroup shares last traded at $64.13, with a volume of 489,264 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 40.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

