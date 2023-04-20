Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

