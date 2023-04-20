Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Linde plc Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Linde in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $13.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

NYSE LIN opened at $365.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.72 and a 200-day moving average of $327.55. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $365.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

