Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $13.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Shares of WSO opened at $316.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Watsco has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $343.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $69,643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,330,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,598,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 193.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

