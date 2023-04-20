Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Decreased by Analyst

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.48.

NYSE:FIS opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,633,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after buying an additional 2,441,137 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

