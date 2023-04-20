Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Issued By Oppenheimer

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $232.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.73. Visa has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.