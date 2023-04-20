Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Raised by Analyst

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

TSE:EDV opened at C$35.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.13. The firm has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$22.77 and a 12 month high of C$36.44.

Insider Activity

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.41, for a total value of C$252,330.00. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.557 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -311.11%.

About Endeavour Mining

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.