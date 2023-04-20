Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $9.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.33. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $31.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2023 earnings at $35.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Shares of GS stock opened at $336.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

