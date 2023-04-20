Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Raised by Analyst

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Eight Capital increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $49.18 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.