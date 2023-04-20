Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Raised by Analyst

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Eight Capital increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $49.18 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.