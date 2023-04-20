Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FISV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,087 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

