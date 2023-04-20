Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
Qantas Airways Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.
