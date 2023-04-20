Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Lowered by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 2.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Quanta Services worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.7 %

PWR stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.16. 116,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,302. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

