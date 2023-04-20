Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $92.60 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $9.26 or 0.00032751 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $92.60 million and approximately $48,693.20 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.34876896 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $58,425.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

