QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. QUASA has a market cap of $1.85 million and $580.34 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00028995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,226.69 or 1.00032951 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0018138 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $580.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.