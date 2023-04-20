Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Down 5.2%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 110,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 189,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

QUIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

