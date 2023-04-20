Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 494,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 3,601.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 222.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $97,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Radius Global Infrastructure Price Performance

About Radius Global Infrastructure

NASDAQ:RADI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,434. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

