Rally Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Rally has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $56.68 million and approximately $915,696.79 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Rally Profile
Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,963,471,659 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. The official website for Rally is rly.network.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
