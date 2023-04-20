Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $314.16 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,443,496,201 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

