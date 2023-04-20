Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,662 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CAT opened at $224.65 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
