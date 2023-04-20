Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $443.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $487.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

