Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $4.54 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,933,000 after acquiring an additional 108,815 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

