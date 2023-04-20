Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $189.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.30 and a 200-day moving average of $189.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

