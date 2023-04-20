Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.39.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.40. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $192.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

