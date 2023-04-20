Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,229 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 742,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

